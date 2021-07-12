Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ rakes in $80 million at box office

Disney and Marvel's superhero adventure "Black Widow" captured a massive $80 million in its first weekend, crushing the benchmark for the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic.

What’s more, the movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as the Russian-born spy-turned-superhero, raked in more than $60 million on Disney Plus.

Subscribers shelled out an extra $30 to watch it on the streaming service’s Premier Access offering.

The simultaneous opening in theaters and online was a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Black Widow” also performed well overseas.

Analysts say it was an impressive opening and an encouraging sign for Hollywood … given that not all theaters are open in what has been a brutal year for the industry.

Coming in a distant second for the weekend - Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga.” Since it hit the silver screen three weeks ago, it has pulled in more than half a billion dollars worldwide.