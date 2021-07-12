Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ rakes in $80 million at box office

Disney and Marvel's superhero adventure "Black Widow" captured a massive $80 million in its first weekend, crushing the benchmark for the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic.
Fred Katayama reports.
It’s the biggest film debut since the health crisis.
Disney and Marvel’s long-delayed film, “Black Widow,” grossed $80 million at the box office on its first weekend.
What’s more, the movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as the Russian-born spy-turned-superhero, raked in more than $60 million on Disney Plus.
Subscribers shelled out an extra $30 to watch it on the streaming service’s Premier Access offering.
The simultaneous opening in theaters and online was a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“Black Widow” also performed well overseas.
Analysts say it was an impressive opening and an encouraging sign for Hollywood … given that not all theaters are open in what has been a brutal year for the industry.
Coming in a distant second for the weekend - Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga.” Since it hit the silver screen three weeks ago, it has pulled in more than half a billion dollars worldwide.
Over the last few months, as theaters have reopened, the box office has been lurching back into gear. Godzilla vs. Kong got the..
In a statement on Sunday morning, Disney’s media and entertainment distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said "`Black Widow’s’..