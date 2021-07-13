COVID: California Issues Mask Guidelines For Fall Students

California health officials issued mask rules for students returning to the classroom in the Fall.
Betty Yu tells us how the state plans to deal with kids who don't mask up.
State officials said the goal of the new guidelines was to get as many students as possible learning safely in person, and the..
New CDC Guidance , Recommends Schools
Fully Reopen in the Fall.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)..