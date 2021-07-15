Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, August 12, 2021

Top 10 Times Video Games Tackled Serious Issues

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:15s 0 shares 4 views
Top 10 Times Video Games Tackled Serious Issues
Top 10 Times Video Games Tackled Serious Issues

Video games aren't always just fun and, well, games.

For this list, we’re looking at times when video games commented on real-world situations.

Video games aren't always just fun and, well, games.

For this list, we’re looking at times when video games commented on real-world situations.

Our countdown includes “Among the Sleep” (2014), “Gone Home” (2013), “Yakuza: Like a Dragon” (2020), “Fallout: New Vegas” (2010), “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” (2004) and more!

Related news coverage

Top 10 Times Toys Were Ripped Off

Top 10 Times Toys Were Ripped Off

WatchMojo

We feel sorry for the kids who unwrapped these abominations on Christmas morning. For this list, we’ll be looking at notable..

Advertisement

More coverage