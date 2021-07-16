Punjab's high voltage drama: Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi amid talks of elevation | Oneindia News

Navjot Sidhu is meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, a day after reports circulated that Sidhu would be elevated as Punjab Congress chief; The Supreme Court today asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider not holding even a "symbolic" Kanwar Yatra in the state in view of COVID-19; After meagre rains were received all through Thursday, Mumbai saw a downpour through the night and in the early hours of Friday.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#PunjabDrama #Sidhu #AmarinderSingh