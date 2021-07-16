Rahul Gandhi's message to dissidents: Run to RSS, we don't need you| Oneindia News

The Union Health Ministry on Friday raised concern about the rise in Covid-19 cases in several districts in India and cautioned that children may also be susceptible to the infection.

India is yet to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 and possibilities of new outbreaks of the viral infection cannot be ruled out, the central government said on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi today said the Congress needs fearless leaders and those in the party who are afraid should be thrown out.

At least five people were killed after several villagers fell into a well while trying to rescue a girl who had fallen into it in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

