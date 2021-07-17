Met Office predicts hottest day of the year

The UK is expected to record the hottest day of the year on Saturday July 17 – and forecasters believe it will be even warmer on Sunday.Met Office experts said the mercury could hit 31C in England and possibly in parts of Northern Ireland, which would beat the 29.7C recorded in south-west London on June 14.But temperatures could reach 33C in England and south Wales on Sunday as the summer heatwave continues.