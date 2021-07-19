Dow Movers: BA, WMT

Year to date, Walmart has lost about 1.0% of its value.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 4.5%.

Boeing is lower by about 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 3.6%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.3% on the day.