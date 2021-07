Jeff Bezos travels to space in his own rocket, spends 11 minutes there | Oneindia News

Jeff Bezos and three fellow passengers made a successfull journey into space from West Texas; Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre never asked any state to record fewer deaths or cases as alleged by the opposition; The government said that a nationwide survey has found that around two-thirds or 67.6 per cent of India’s population aged above six have Covid antibodies.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

