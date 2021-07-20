'You do not know what you're talking about': Fauci excoriates Rand Paul

Sen.
Rand Paul (R-KY) and Dr. Anthony Fauci got into another heated exchange at a Senate hearing over Dr. Fauci’s past testimony over gain-of-function research.
Paul effectively accused Fauci of lying to Congress about research in China on coronaviruses, prompting a fiery exchange.