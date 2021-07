Danville Police Officer Andrew To Stand Trial On Manslaughter Charge For 2018 Fatal Suspect Shooting

Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall will stand trial on voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of Laudemer Arboleda, but a judge threw out the charge of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, saying at a preliminary hearing Tuesday the prosecutor didn't adequately prove the gun used was technically semi-automatic.

(7/20/21)