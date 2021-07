Group of men in small dinghy make journey from France

A group of 13 men from Sudan and South Sudan have been filmed attempting to reach the UK in a small dinghy, using just three paddles and no engine.

It comes as the number of migrants who have made the treacherous journey across the English Channel so far this year surpassed the total number for 2020.

Report by Blairm.

