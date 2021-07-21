Tokyo 2020: A look at 228-member strong Indian contingent and medal hopefuls | Oneindia News

India has sent a 228-member strong contingent to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

This will be the country's largest-ever contingent at the biggest sports gathering on the planet where 127 athletes will participate across 18 disciplines.

India's Olympic contingent for Tokyo 2020 also includes two alternate players and one reserve goalie in men's and women's hockey squads, respectively.

The Olympic games which were supposed to be held in 2020 were suspended due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This year too, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government is taking utmost care to ensure the biggest sporting activity on the planet is hosted hassle-free.

Here are a few athletes and medal hopefuls for India in Tokyo 2020.

