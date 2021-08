A local attorney who helps people make their wills says the biggest misconception about making a will is when people say "I can do this on my own."

FROM PROTECTING YOUR VEHICLESTO OUR MONTH LONG PROTECTINGYOURMONEY SEGMENTS.

THE FOCUS?

YOURRETIREMENT YEARS.

YOU KNOW.THOSE SO-CALLED GOLDEN YEARS.AND THIS AFTERNOON, ONLOCAL LAWYERS TELLING OUR ANDYLISCANO THE BIGGESTMISCONCEPTION WHEN IT COMES TOMAKING AIL WMaybe you can.

Maybe youcan't, according to localattorney Melody Cooper.<"Where there's no will, youhave chaos."