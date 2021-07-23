Top 10 Most Horrifying Transformations in Resident Evil Games

For this list, we’re looking at the most gruesome and shocking mutations characters undergo in the “Resident Evil” series.

Resident Evil games are known for their big scares and gross transformation!

Resident Evil games are known for their big scares and gross transformation!

For this list, we’re looking at the most gruesome and shocking mutations characters undergo in the “Resident Evil” series.

Our countdown includes Marguerite “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” (2017), Piers Nivans “Resident Evil 6” (2012), Jack Norman “Resident Evil: Revelations” (2012), Alex Wesker “Resident Evil: Revelations 2” (2015), Mother Miranda “Resident Evil Village” (2021) and more!