Indian Embassy in Afghanistan alerts its nationals amid violence by the Taliban | Oneindia News

In a security advisory issued today, the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan asked its nationals to exercise caution and avoid all non-essential movement; The police in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai have taken a Christian priest, George Ponnaiah, into custody for making ‘derogatory remarks’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi; About 138 people are dead, 89 injured and several missing after torrential rain over the past few days led to floods and landslides in coastal districts of Maharashtra; Today, the state administration said that cinema and theatre halls can reopen at 50% capacity while metro trains and buses can operate at full seating capacity in Delhi from Monday.

