Matty Lee: 'I still don't believe I'm an Olympic champion'

Team GB diver Matty Lee has described becoming Olympic champion as "weird" and "surreal", after he and partner Tom Daley took gold in the nail-biting synchronised 10m platform final in Tokyo on Monday.

Clutching his medal, the 23-year-old said: "I still don't believe I'm an Olympic champion, let alone just being an Olympian - that's so crazy anyway." Report by Buseld.

