PM warns against 'premature conclusions' as Covid cases fall

Boris Johnson has urged people to remain "very cautious" despite a consistent drop in coronavirus cases.

The Prime Minister warned against drawing "premature conclusions", after official figures showed the number of new Covid-19 cases in the UK had dropped for the sixth day running.

Report by Buseld.

