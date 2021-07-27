Simone Biles Withdraws From Olympics Team Finals Over Mental Health Concern | THR News
"We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we're human, too," Biles said.

"So, we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do."