The family of Tom Dean tell of their euphoria at the Olympian's gold medal

The mother and brother of Great Britain swimmer Tom Dean tell of their reactions to him winning an Olympic gold medal in the men’s 200 metres freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.Dean, 21, who was “knocked for six” after contracting coronavirus for a second time earlier this year, finished in a time of one minute and 44.22 seconds, ahead of his British compatriot Duncan Scott