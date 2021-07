Tom Dean: Olympic victory a 'dream come true'

Team GB swimmer Tom Dean has described his double Olympic gold medal win at Tokyo 2020 as a "dream come true", as he now sets his sights on Paris 2024.

He said: "All I want to do is do this again.

This is unlike any other competition, this is the pinnacle of our sport - regardless of the medals, I want to be in Paris." Report by Buseld.

