Simone Biles Says Naomi Osaka Inspired Her to Speak Out About Mental Health

Simone Biles has opened up about her decision to withdraw from the gymnastics team final.

The 24-year-old gymnast surprised everyone on Tuesday when she suddenly stepped back from the competition on the U.S. team’s first rotation on vault.

USA Gymnastics initially said that Biles had withdrawn “due to a medical issue.”.

In an interview with reporters after Team USA’s silver medal win, Biles revealed she needed to “focus on [her] mental health.”.

Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out.

I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being, Simone Biles, via Huffpost.

Biles said "at the end of the day" it was more important for athletes to “protect [their] mind in [their] body.”.

This Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself when I came in — and I felt like I was still doing it for other people … At the end of the day, where we’re human too so we have to protect our mind in our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do, Simone Biles, via ‘NYT’.

She went on to say that she was inspired to speak out by tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Earlier this year, Osaka cited her own mental health as the reason she withdrew from the French Open.

According to Biles, her team is planning on taking Wednesday as a “mental rest day.” .

It is currently unclear whether Biles will compete in any more of the Tokyo Olympic competitions