Nicola Sturgeon urges 'careful and cautious' Covid travel

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said international travel must open up in a "careful and cautious way", as UK ministers discuss allowing quarantine-free travel for fully jabbed US and EU travellers.

The SNP leader warned: "If we do these things too quickly, or if we don't put in place the proper safeguards and mitigations, what we risk doing is setting everything backwards." Report by Buseld.

