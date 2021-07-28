England to scrap quarantine for fully jabbed EU and US visitors

Fully vaccinated travellers from the US and much of Europe will be able to enter England and Scotland without quarantining, starting next week.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that people who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by the FDA in the US or the European Medicines Agency, which regulates drugs for the European Union and several other countries, will be able to take pre and post-arrival coronavirus tests instead of self-isolating for 10 days after entering England.The rule change comes into effect at 3am on Monday August 2.