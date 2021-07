Rishi Sunak: 'Our plan for jobs is working'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted the government's post-pandemic plan for jobs, which he set out this time last year, is "working".

During a visit to Scotland today he said: "A year ago, people were expecting unemployment to peak in our country at 12% - 1980s style levels.

If you ask them now, they think it will peak at a level half of that." Report by Buseld.

