Boris Johnson meets African leaders at education summit

The prime minister has held three bilateral meetings with African leaders at the Global Education Summit in south-west London.

Boris Johnson met with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and Somalian Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Report by Buseld.

