BMX club hopes Olympic hero Kye Whyte will inspire next generation

Olympic hero Kye Whyte’s home club have spoken of their pride in the BMX racer after he won the silver medal at Tokyo 2020.CK Flash (real name Michael Pusey), the coach of the club, emphasised the need for it in giving inner-city children an opportunity to better their lives, and said he hopes that Mr Whyte’s success will inspire them to achieve greatness in their future.