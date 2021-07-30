Billie Eilish Drops New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish Drops New Album , ‘Happier Than Ever’.

The 19-year-old's sophomore album was released on July 30.

.

It was written with and produced by her brother, Finneas.

.

Eilish told Vevo that her goal was to make a "timeless record.".

I wanted to make a very timeless record that wasn’t just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself, Billie Eilish, to Vevo.

The main thing that I would hope is for people to hear what I say and then go, ‘Oh, God, I feel like that.

I didn’t know I felt like that, but this is how I feel.’ And maybe, you know, make a change in their life that makes them happier, Billie Eilish, to Vevo.

Contrary to the album's title, Eilish says "almost none of the songs on this album are joyful.".

For example, her single, "Your Power," is "an open letter to people who take advantage—mostly men.".

It’s really not at all about one person.

You might think, ‘It’s because she’s in the music industry’—no, dude.

It’s everywhere, Billie Eilish, via 'British Vogue'.

Eilish released her debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,' , in March 2019