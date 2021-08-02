Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin on their Olympic experience

Team GB equestrian riders Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin talk about their medal wins at the Tokyo Olympics and discuss what they expect to achieve in the future.
The pair already have their sights fixed on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Team GB equestrian riders Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin talk about their medal wins at the Tokyo Olympics and discuss what they expect to achieve in the future.
The pair already have their sights fixed on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Gloucestershire star claimed team bronze alongside Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry to rack up her fifth Olympic medal and become..