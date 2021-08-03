After End Of Eviction Moratorium, Many Chicagoans In Need Of Rental Assistance Are Still In Limbo
The nationwide moratorium on evictions is over, but thousands are still waiting to find out if help is on the way.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.