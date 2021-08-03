Scotland to end most Covid restrictions but face masks stay in some settings

Most of the remaining Covid restrictions are to be scrapped in Scotland from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has said, but the legal requirement to wear face coverings in some settings will remain.The First Minister told MSPs in a virtual sitting of the Scottish Parliament that the country could move beyond Level 0 – the lowest level of a five-tier system of restrictions in Scotland – due to the “steady decline in cases” and “the success of vaccination”.She said most of the remaining legally imposed restrictions – including on physical distancing and limits to the size of social gatherings – would be lifted, allowing large-scale events to take place.