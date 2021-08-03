Back-to-School Shopping Is Going to be Harder This Year, Especially When You Don’t Know If Your Kids Will Be At-Home or In-Per

It’s one of the biggest retail periods of the year, back-to-school shopping, but with plans for districts around the county up-in-the-air, how do you know what to buy?
PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some answers.
It’s one of the biggest retail periods of the year, back-to-school shopping, but with plans for districts around the county up-in-the-air, how do you know what to buy?
PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some answers.
A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Contigo revealed that parents with kids ages 3 to 13 began planning for the school year..
American parents are splurging on back-to-school shopping this year by spending an average of $843 on each child, according to new..