Back-to-School Shopping Is Going to be Harder This Year, Especially When You Don’t Know If Your Kids Will Be At-Home or In-Per
Back-to-School Shopping Is Going to be Harder This Year, Especially When You Don’t Know If Your Kids Will Be At-Home or In-Per

It’s one of the biggest retail periods of the year, back-to-school shopping, but with plans for districts around the county up-in-the-air, how do you know what to buy?

PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some answers.