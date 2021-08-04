Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Professor who helped create COVID vaccine among women honored as Barbie dolls

Credit: WTVR - Scripps
Duration: 00:56s 0 shares 2 views
Professor who helped create COVID vaccine among women honored as Barbie dolls
Professor who helped create COVID vaccine among women honored as Barbie dolls
Professor who helped create COVID vaccine among women honored as Barbie dollsj

THE COVID PANDEMIC...MORE REAL-LIFE HEROES ARE BEINGHONORED WITH THEIR LIKENESSESBECOMING "BARBIE DOLLS".THATCAUGHT MY EYE TODAY.TOY COMPANY MATTEL ISHONORING SIX WOMEN INVOLVED INTHE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19BY MAKING ONE- OF-A-KINDBARBIESOF EACH OF THEM.INCLUDING 59-YEAR-OLD BRIT SARAH GILBERT, WHOHELPED DEVELOP TE HASTRAZENECAVACCINE.HER BARBIE SPORTS LONG AUBURNHAIR, OVERSIZED BLACK-RIMMEDGLASSES AND A NAVY PANTSUIT.THE OTHERS IN THE NEWCOLLECTION INCLUDE E-R NURSE ,TWO DOCTORS, ABIOMEDICAL RESEARCHEANR D APSYCHIATRY RESIDENT.MATTEL IS MAKING AFINANCIAL DONATION TO THECHARITY OF EACH TOFHE HONOREESCHOICE.BREE CHERYL REAX BREE CHERYLREAX

Related news coverage

Advertisement