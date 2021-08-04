Professor who helped create COVID vaccine among women honored as Barbie dolls

THE COVID PANDEMIC...MORE REAL-LIFE HEROES ARE BEINGHONORED WITH THEIR LIKENESSESBECOMING "BARBIE DOLLS".THATCAUGHT MY EYE TODAY.TOY COMPANY MATTEL ISHONORING SIX WOMEN INVOLVED INTHE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19BY MAKING ONE- OF-A-KINDBARBIESOF EACH OF THEM.INCLUDING 59-YEAR-OLD BRIT SARAH GILBERT, WHOHELPED DEVELOP TE HASTRAZENECAVACCINE.HER BARBIE SPORTS LONG AUBURNHAIR, OVERSIZED BLACK-RIMMEDGLASSES AND A NAVY PANTSUIT.THE OTHERS IN THE NEWCOLLECTION INCLUDE E-R NURSE ,TWO DOCTORS, ABIOMEDICAL RESEARCHEANR D APSYCHIATRY RESIDENT.MATTEL IS MAKING AFINANCIAL DONATION TO THECHARITY OF EACH TOFHE HONOREESCHOICE.BREE CHERYL REAX BREE CHERYLREAX