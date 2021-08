Taliban warns of more attacks on Afghan leaders after Kabul attack | Oneindia News

While hearing a clutch of petitions on the Pegasus row, the Supreme Court said “the allegations are serious if the media reports correct”; China imposed new travel restrictions across the nation as a delta-driven outbreak grew to over 500 cases; The Taliban warned of more attacks targeting Afghan government leaders, a day after the defence minister escaped an assassination attempt.

