New COVID-19 Cases In Allegheny County Fueled By Delta Variant

As cases and hospitalizations rise in Allegheny County, health officials say it's a combination of unvaccinated individuals as well as the delta variant.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the story.
As cases and hospitalizations rise in Allegheny County, health officials say it's a combination of unvaccinated individuals as well as the delta variant.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the story.
The Allegheny County Health Director says the "very contagious" delta variant is driving the current wave of COVID-19 infections..
With the new and highly contagious Delta variant, officials are pleading with unvaccinated individuals to step up -- if not for..