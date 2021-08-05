California Wildfire Destroys A Small Town

In California, wildfires are forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes as hot, dry conditions fan the flames.
And the largest fire in the state has destroyed a small town.
In California, wildfires are forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes as hot, dry conditions fan the flames.
And the largest fire in the state has destroyed a small town.
A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of downtown Greenville in ashes. (Aug. 5)..
The Dixie Fire, which has burned already for two weeks, merged with another blaze in recent days and approached more small towns.