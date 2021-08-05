UK agrees dialogue partnership with south-east Asian trade bloc

The UK has agreed a new partnership with the south-east Asian bloc in a further sign of a post-Brexit shift away from Europe towards the Indo-Pacific region.The new agreement sees the UK become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), increasing co-operation on issues including trade and the environment.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the closer relationship with the 10-member bloc was a “landmark moment” for the UK.
China’s ‘Belt And Road’ Initiative: Genesis And Development – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Dr. Maria Smotrytska*
Understanding the foreign policy and geo-economic strategies of countries, especially in such a..