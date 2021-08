Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use approval for single dose vaccine | Oneindia News

Johnson & Johnson has applied for Emergency Use Authorization of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India; Amid consistent sloganeering in the house, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha on Friday; PM Modi announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will now be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

