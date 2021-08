'Stillwater' Director Tom McCarthy Breaks Down a Scene with Matt Damon

On this episode of "Notes on a Scene," 'Stillwater' director Tom McCarthy and Matt Damon break down the scene where Damon's character, Bill Baker, meets Virginie, who plans to help him exonerate his estranged daughter convicted of murder.

McCarthy and Damon explain how they created a highly vibrational world by using a small crew and allowing real life in a Marseille, France to play out around them as they filmed.