Veteran actor Anupam Shyam dies at 63 due to multiple organ-failure in Mumbai

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who was admitted to a city hospital in Mumbai due to a kidney infection last week, breathed his last today following multiple organ-failure.

His friend actor Yashpal Sharma shared the news with everyone.

