Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson To Host Comedy Benefit for 9/11 Anniversary

This September 11 will mark 20 years since the World Trade Center's Twin Towers were attacked.

The following day, 'NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration' will take place at Madison Square Garden.

Stewart and Davidson have put together a powerhouse comedic lineup consisting of Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon.

Michael Che, Colin Jost, Amy Schumer.

Wanda Sykes, John Mulaney, Colin Quinn.

Tom Segura, Bill Burr, Dave Attell and Ronny Chieng.

The audience will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Stewart has long been an advocate for the victims, survivors and first responders of 9/11.

Davidson lost his father, an NYC firefighter, in the attack.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Aug.

11, and general admission tickets will go on sale Aug.

13 through Ticketmaster.com