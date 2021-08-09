Dr. Avula: Full FDA approval of COVID vaccines will be a 'game-changer'
Dr. Avula: Full FDA approval of COVID vaccines will be a 'game-changer'

The expert who has been at the forefront of Virginia's COVID-19 vaccination campaign believes that vaccine mandates are the way to go.

Dr. Danny Avula said that if every employer took that action, it could essentially wipe out the virus.