New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of harassment report

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo (D) has resigned from office after a bombshell report released by state Attorney General Letitia James (D) found he sexually harassed 11 women, including some who worked in his office, and violated state and federal laws.

Cuomo faces an impeachment hearing in the state Assembly that appeared all but guaranteed to spark a trial in the state Senate.