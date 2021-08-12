Jamel Danzy, Accused Of Buying Gun Used In Shooting That Killed Officer Ella French, Released From Jail
Jamel Danzy, the Indiana man charged with buying the gun that was used in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, has been released from custody while he awaits trial on federal charges.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.