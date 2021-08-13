How Did Jamel Danzy, Man Accused Of Buying Gun Later Used In Shooting That Killed CPD Officer, Get Out Of Jail So Quickly?

A day after the release of Jamel Danzy – the man accused of making a straw purchase to buy the gun later used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French – many are questioning how he got of jail so quickly.
CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.
Jamel Danzy, the man accused of making a straw purchase to buy a gun that was later used in the killing of Chicago Police Officer..
A criminal complaint says Jamel Danzy purchased the gun in Indiana for a man he knew was a convicted felon, making him ineligible..
In the shooting this past weekend that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French and critically wounded her partner in West..