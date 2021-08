Starmer on Afghanistan: Catastrophic miscalculation by US

Sir Keir Starmer has said that the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan was a "catastrophic miscalculation", which led to "the unraveling of 20 years of progress and of huge sacrifice".

The Labour leader also called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "step up to the plate and show urgency" in establishing safe and legal routes for the "inevitable" refugee crisis.

Report by Czubalam.

