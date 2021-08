Raab: Scale and pace of Taliban takeover was a surprise

Speaking after the COBRA meeting, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab admitted that the "pace and scale" of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan was "surprising" and a "lesson to learn from".

Mr Raab added that the UK's main focus "right now" is the evacuation of British nationals.

Report by Czubalam.

