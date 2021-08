Raab denies ‘lounging’ on beach during Taliban takeover

Dominic Raab denies he was “lounging all day on the beach” as the Taliban advanced and took over the Afghanistan capital city Kabul over the weekend.

The foreign secretary insists he was engaged in Cobra meetings and spoke to foreign leaders but admits “we were all caught surprised” by the speed of the advance.

Report by Blairm.

