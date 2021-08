Cherie Blair 'sad and angry' about women in Afghanistan

The wife of the former prime minister Tony Blair says she is "sad and angry" about the plight of female students in Afghanistan.

Cherie Blair says the UK should also do "everything we can" diplomatically and "honour our commitment to those people" who helped Britain over the last 20 years.

Report by Edwardst.

