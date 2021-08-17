Biden Stands By U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan

The State Department is getting U.S. diplomats out of Afghanistan as swiftly as possible, now that the Taliban has control of the capital.
As CBS2's Jessica Layton reports, President Biden says leaving the country is still the right thing to do.
Overnight the Taliban announcing a general amnesty for all Afghans and urged women to join its government. This after thousands..
"After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces," the president said.