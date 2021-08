Labour say Taliban should not be recognised as Afghan govt

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government are right to not recognise the Taliban as the Afghan government because they have "swept in by force".

He also says the government need to take the lead in bringing countries together in safeguarding the "important developments" the country has seen for women and girls.

Report by Edwardst.

